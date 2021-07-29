Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.
Shares of DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of 15.50 and a 12-month high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
