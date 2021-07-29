Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KCCFF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Thursday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,645. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

