La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.