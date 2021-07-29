Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after buying an additional 165,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

LW traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $69.04. 29,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,942. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.