Lancashire’s (LRE) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 657.50 ($8.59). The company had a trading volume of 311,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,164. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

