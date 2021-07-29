Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 700.60 ($9.15). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 698.20 ($9.12), with a volume of 1,085,657 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.08. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12). Also, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

