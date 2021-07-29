Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.
Shares of LSTR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Truist reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.62.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
