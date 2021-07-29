Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Truist reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.