Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.83 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 359,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

