Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Trading Up 2%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 14,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.