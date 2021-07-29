Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000.

