Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $512.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

