Liberty Oilfield Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,769% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,794,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,976,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.