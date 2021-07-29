Liberum Capital Increases Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 9,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,600 ($99.29).

LON CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The company had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,330.80. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

