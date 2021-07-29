Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Sourcebio International stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). 28,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43. Sourcebio International has a 12-month low of GBX 140.75 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14).
Sourcebio International Company Profile
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.