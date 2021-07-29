Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Sourcebio International stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). 28,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43. Sourcebio International has a 12-month low of GBX 140.75 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

