Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LMNR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 16,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

