Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

LECO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

