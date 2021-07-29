Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 69,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.