Linde (LIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2021 guidance at 9.600-9.800 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $296.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.98. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

