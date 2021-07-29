Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.