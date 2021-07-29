Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $175,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $75,146,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 718.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $260.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.58. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.