LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

LivaNova stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.41. 22,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,815. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

