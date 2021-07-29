LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of LivaNova worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

