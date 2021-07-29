Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of L stock opened at C$82.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The firm has a market cap of C$28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.78. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$82.93.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.13.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

