Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$86.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

