Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.70-27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3 billion-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.700-$27.000 EPS.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $372.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

