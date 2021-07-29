Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of L traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,018. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

