Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.38. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.