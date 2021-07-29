Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 34,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 302,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,625. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

