Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.60. 50,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.44. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

