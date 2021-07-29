Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 760,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

