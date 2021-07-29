Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 199,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04.

