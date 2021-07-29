Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $76.80. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,482. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.