Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $952.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

