Lotto Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $635,121.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $635,121.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

