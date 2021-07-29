Lp 22Nw Buys 104,370 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 104,370 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $418,523.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 17th, Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

