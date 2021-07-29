Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 22887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.