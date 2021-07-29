LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LVMUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.50.

LVMUY stock opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.96.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

