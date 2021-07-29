Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Lydall stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 3,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Lydall has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

