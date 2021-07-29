Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LYSDY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 224,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,574. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -260.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

