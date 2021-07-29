M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 27,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,131. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

