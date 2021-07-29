MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.07 million.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 3,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

