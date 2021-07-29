Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.