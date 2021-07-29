Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) 1-Day Volume Hits $122.00

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market cap of $28,518.87 and approximately $122.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Mainstream For The Underground
