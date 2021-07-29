Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.44. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$62.98 and a one year high of C$108.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

