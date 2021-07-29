Man Group (LON:EMG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

EMG traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 197.85 ($2.58). 5,449,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.70. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

