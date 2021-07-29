Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.88.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

