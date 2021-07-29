Man Group plc Sells 35,391 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $889,920. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

