Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as low as C$3.06. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 203,996 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOZ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$727.28 million and a P/E ratio of -64.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.19.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

