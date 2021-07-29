Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 54.9% in July

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MRIN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 73.86% and a negative net margin of 44.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 252.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

