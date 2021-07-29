Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 586,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

